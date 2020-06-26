4 new cases of COVID-19

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported four new positive cases of COVID-19 Friday for Scioto County.

The new cases were all identified as part of the Pop Up Testing that was conducted at Compass Health Care Center last Wednesday. Greg Gulker, spokesperson for Compass reported Friday that all 354 results have been returned by Lab Corp.

Contact tracing and quarantine protocol are being conducted by the health departments for the new positive cases.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction report as of yesterday Southern Ohio Correctional Facility (SOCF) still has three employees that have tested positive for the COVID19 virus and there are 11 inmates currently in quarantine and 3 other inmates awaiting test results.

Scioto EMA continues to monitor the situation at SOCF.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_COvid-4.jpg