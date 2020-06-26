COVID 19 top topic of Scioto County Commissioners

The Scioto County Commissioners held their Thursday meeting June 25, 2020, with all three members in the session. Approval of last meetings minutes were approved.

In the matter of request for appropriation transfer of funds, were approved along with the approval of payment of the regularly scheduled accounts for various funds, obligations and then and now certificates in the total amount of $153, 362.94 and the request for an appropriation of funds.

The Commissioners approved accepting an amended certificate from the budget commission.

Also approved was a communication from the Portsmouth Metropolitan housing authority regarding board appointment. In the discussion part of the meeting, it was said that it was for Christine Eaton and that she had done a wonderful job before on this board.

In the matter of resolution establishing a fund for Scioto County COVID rapid response regarding Scioto County Sheriff’s Department was adopted. After a question from the press, Commissioner Davis said that this was stipulated to support a broad range of activities to prevent prepare for and respond to the Coronavirus.

A matter of request transfer of funds was approved.

When the meeting was open to discussion with the audience, it was stated in concern about local residents traveling to beaches especially where there have been cases of high volume of COVID and Davis along with Commissioner Cathy Coleman talked about people need to use common sense and stay home if you are sick.

Also, during the meeting, Radio announcer Roger Gray was mentioned and Davis spoke on what a good person and announcer he was and what a loss his passing was to the community.

The meeting was adjourned.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

