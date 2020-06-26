Indictments handed down

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced Wednesday that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 19 and returned 32 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Christopher V. Wright, 38, Sciotoville, Ohio, failure to appear.

Hank ray Steele, 28, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, failure to appear.

Buryl r. Frasure, 47, Greenup, Kentucky, failure to appear.

Trevor bowling, 20, Peebles, Ohio, failure to appear.

Curtis d. Williams, 23, Columbus, Ohio, failure to appear.

Eddie Corey Brown, 29, Detroit, Michigan, two counts possessing criminal tools, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin.

Dequan Anthony Jackson, 28, Detroit, Michigan, two counts possessing criminal tools, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin.

Rodney William Edwards, 28, Huntington, West Virginia, two counts possessing criminal tools, aggravated, trafficking in drugs, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin.

Jason Lee Toland, 39, Portsmouth, Ohio, reckless homicide, three counts having weapons while under disability

Timothy w. Adams, 65, Manchester, Ohio, aggravated possession of drugs.

Russell Eugene Simmons, jr., 42, Piketon, Ohio, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of marihuana and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Edward Tackett, 47, wave, Ohio, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Dallas J. Gilbert, ii, 41, Portsmouth, Ohio, domestic violence.

Jeannette J. Jones, 57, west Portsmouth, Ohio, theft.

Jason Ladd jones, 40, Portsmouth, Ohio, theft.

Ted S. Johnson, 26, Portsmouth, Ohio, felonious assault and assault.

David Estel Collins, jr., 38, Minford, Ohio, 18 counts having weapons while under disability.

Jesse Parker, 36, New Boston, Ohio, violating a protection order.

Douglas Preston Cremeans, 41, New Boston, Ohio, aggravated possession of drugs.

David Michael Thornsberry, 33, Chillicothe, Ohio, aggravated possession of drugs.

Jonathan M. Bellomy, 18, Portsmouth, Ohio, carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Johnathan l. Westenberg, 21, Portsmouth, Ohio, vandalism and tampering with evidence.

Derek A. Knight, 33, South Webster, Ohio, vandalism and tampering with evidence.

Kenneth Wayne Carver, 55, Otway, Ohio, vandalism and tampering with evidence.

Christopher Lynn Shepherd, 44, Portsmouth, Ohio, vandalism and tampering with evidence.

Shawn Matthew Conley, 36, Beaver, Ohio, vandalism and tampering with evidence.

Ashley Renae Munion, 30, Portsmouth, Ohio, tampering with evidence and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Aaron e. Blanton, 37, Lucasville, Ohio, grand theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

Amber Marie Friedhof, 35, Lucasville, Ohio, grand theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

Jacob k. Hunt, 29, Portsmouth, Ohio, two counts telecommunications fraud, two counts forgery and receiving a stolen purchase article or articles.

Justin l. Jenkins, 29, Portsmouth, Ohio, two counts telecommunications fraud, two counts forgery and receiving a stolen purchase article or articles.

Randy Wayne Unger, 26, homeless, grand theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and possessing criminal tools.