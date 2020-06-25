Portsmouth Public Library sets reopening

PORTSMOUTH — Good news for those wanting to go to your favorite hangout, the library. The Portsmouth Public Library and all its branches are set to open on Monday, June 29.

At the beginning of June, PPL started a pick-up service where patrons could order books and materials to then pick them up without ever entering the library. Now patrons will be able to go in, browse the shelves and choose what they want all by themselves.

Paige Williams, Portsmouth Public Library Director, says the hours of operation will be different and the Portsmouth location will be closed on Wednesdays for deep cleaning, while the branches will be closed on their regular days.

Williams said that all staff will be required to wear masks and social distancing of both patrons and staff will be required. “Patrons are not required to wear masks, but we are highly recommending them to do so. We’re wearing masks to keep them safe, so we are asking them to wear masks to keep the staff safe. We’d really appreciate it if they’d wear masks when they come in.”

Hand sanitizers will be at all entrances and the library staff has put up plastic barriers at all of the public desks. She also spoke about the limited hours, which are listed at the end of this story.

“Even though we are going to be open to the public, per the Board of Health Department, all materials still have to be put in the dropoff boxes. This means all items coming back will be put there, because just like before with the pick-up service, they have to be in a 72-hour quarantine process before we can even sanitize them,” Williams said. “We open at 11 a.m. but from 10 to 11, we are going to hold pick-up service contact-free materials. This is especially for the seniors and at-risk population and they don’t have to come in if they don’t want to. The reason we have limited hours is that that way, we can come in and do a thorough clean up first.”

Williams said that unfortunately at this time, the bookmobile will not be in service until further notice, due to the close quarters.

“We are going to try to gradually start some contact-free homebound services that we used to offer. The library system will be fine free until July 31, 2020,” Williams said. “This will mean no overdue fines through this time. When people come in to use library computers, they are going to find that due to social distancing, there will be very few computers available for use through the public. We may have had 24 and be down to seven. Because of that, we are going to be having strict time limits on how long someone can use the computers and internet, just so others can take turns.”

Williams also provided an update in how they will be handling their in-house programming such as children’s storytime and adult craft programs moving forward.

“There are a few other things people may want to know, our meeting rooms are going to be closed and stay closed for now. Also, sadly, all in-house programming will be closed like the children’s storytimes, the adult crafting programs and things like that. We have been doing virtual storytimes, where patrons will be able to pick up a bag and be able to watch a storytime on Facebook and in the end, everybody can do a craft together. They are still going to be able to pick up a bag and have crafts and look online for the storytimes. We are going to have a company Readsquared, which is an online summer reading program, so that should be good for the summer.

Williams concluded, “We are excited and looking forward to the library opening. We are trying to do the best we can within the confines of the Coronavirus issues we are in.”

Library hours of operation:

PORTSMOUTH HOURS

Monday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday: Closed Thursday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday: llam – 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

LUCASVILLE HOURS

Monday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday: llam – 5 p.m.

Thursday: Closed Friday: llam – 5 p.m. Saturday: llam – 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

SOUTH WEBSTER HOURS

Monday: Closed Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday: llam – 5 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday: llam – 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

NEW BOSTON HOURS

Monday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Closed Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday: ll a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

WHEELERSBURG HOURS

Monday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday: Closed Thursday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

BOOKMOBILE HOURS

Will be off the road until further notice.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

