4th of July Fireworks hosted by Friends of Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH — The city of Portsmouth will have a 4th of July fireworks show, but with a twist.

In conjunction with the city and CDC guidelines, Friends of Portsmouth will be hosting a drive-in fireworks experience titled “Light Up The Sky 4th of July” on July 4 at Spartan Stadium.

“The Friends of Portsmouth are excited to put on this exciting event for the public,” said Bryan Smith, Assistant Director at Friends of Portsmouth. “We look forward to a great evening of Fun and excitement while practicing social distancing.”

Patrons arriving Saturday evening may expect the night’s festivities to kick-off at 7:00 p.m. Holly Gail, Executive Producer at WNXT, will be the event’s host and emcee. Along the west side of Spartan Stadium will be food trucks for food and drink purchases by guests throughout the night.

The fireworks show is expected to begin at 10:00 p.m. In order to comply with CDC guidelines, the fireworks show will be drive-in format. There will be one clearly marked entrance located on the east side of the stadium extending to the south side. All guests are encouraged to remain in their cars for the duration of the show and practice safe social distancing.

Friends of Portsmouth is also working in cooperation with the following sponsors who’ve graciously helped put on the event: The Counseling Center, SOMC, Glockner Chevrolet, Portsmouth Vision Center. Unity One, Markwest, KDMC, Portsmouth Chamber of Commerce, Portsmouth Rotary Club, The City of Portsmouth, Neil Hatcher.

By Jacob Smith

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

