Potato and onion give away June 27

SANDHILL, Ky. — Community members are invited to stop by and pick up 10 pounds of potatoes and 5 pounds of onions, thanks to Sandhill IPCC and Society of Saint Andrews in Virginia.

On Saturday, June 27, from 8 a.m. to noon, the two organizations will be providing food to the area. The group will be set up on the parking lot by Vinyl Kraft Windows and Wagner Rental and Supply in New Boston.

No paperwork is required for residents or pantries to pick up the food, but food boxes will be limited one box per car to provide to as many families as possible. Pantries are invited to participate but should let organizers know upon arrival that they are from a pantry.

Social distancing will be observed, along with volunteers wearing masks.

“People stay in their car and circle up and stop and volunteers will load for them,” Sandhill IPCC pastor Gary Newman said.

This is not the first feeding or last of 2020 that Newman and his volunteers participate in around the area. Earlier in June, they gave away another 18,000 pounds of potatoes and onions. After the initial distribution, Newman delivered the remaining to other facilities, including the Chillicothe Veteran’s Medical Center.

After the June 27 give-away, the next event will be Sandhill IPCC’s ninth annual July 4 Cookout. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their usual fundraising efforts were limited this year.

Newman is calling on the community to help provide financial support for it to be a success in reaching as many people as they have in the past. If interested in helping call Gary Newman at 740-821-0766 or mail a check or money order to Sandhill IPCC, P.O. Box 1114, South Shore, KY 41175.

If your group is interested in volunteering to help deliver in the Portsmouth area, please contact Newman. The public is invited for lunch at the church and inflatables will be there for children. The cookout will be held Saturday, July 4, at Sandhill IPCC, 200 Second Street, Sandhill, Kentucky.

Annual cookout to feed the community seeks support

