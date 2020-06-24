COVID-19 cases continue to rise

PORTSMOUTH —The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported two new positive COVID-19 cases for Scioto County Wednesday.

There have been nine new cases since Monday and brings the total to 29 cases for the county.

Health officials contribute the surge in cases to local citizens traveling to COVID-19 hotspots such as Myrtle and Daytona Beaches, and not taking precautions to protect themselves against contracting the virus and bringing it back with them.

Another contributing factor in the spike in cases is the increased testing in the area.

The virus is still circulating and highly contagious. Health officials urge everyone to continue to practice social distancing, avoid large crowds, wear a mask in public, stay away from sick people, wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20-seconds, use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available, and clean frequently used surfaces with cleaning wipes.

If considered high risk for the virus, such as the elderly or a person with a preexisting medical condition, it is recommended to continue to stay safe at home and only leave your house for essential trips.

If you think you have the virus, please contact your health care provider and self-quarantine.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction reported that as of yesterday, three Southern Ohio Correctional Facility employees have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. SOCF has 13 inmates still in quarantine and three other inmates awaiting test results.

Scioto EMA continues to monitor the situation at SOCF.

2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed