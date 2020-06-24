Brewer to be named Portsmouth Chief of Police

PORTSMOUTH — The City of Portsmouth will soon have its first female Chief of Police.

Debra Brewer will officially be hired by the City of Portsmouth Monday, June 29, 2020, at 9 a.m. during a hiring ceremony. Brewer will be sworn in as the new Chief of Police and several promotions will be announced at the Scioto County Welcome Center.

Captain Debra Brewer, who has been serving as Interim Chief of Police since Ware’s departure, will be sworn in as the new Chief of Police. Capt. Brewer has been with the Portsmouth Police Department since January 1993. Capt. Brewer has more than 27 years of service to the citizens of Portsmouth. Capt. Brewer is a graduate of the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police Association as a Certified Law Enforcement Executive. Capt. Debra Brewer will be the first female chief of Police in Portsmouth.

Lt. Michael Hamilton will be promoted to Captain. Lt. Hamilton has been with the Portsmouth Police Department since June 1999. During Lt. Hamilton’s career, he has served as a patrol officer, patrol Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, and currently serves as the Lieutenant over the investigation’s bureau. Det. Lt. Hamilton is a graduate of Ohio University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice.

Sgt. Nathan Williams will be promoted to Patrol Lieutenant. Sgt. Williams has served with the Portsmouth Police Department since Feb. 2010. Sgt. Williams has served as a patrol officer, patrol Sergeant, and will now be assigned as the Patrol Lieutenant in charge of midnight shift.

Ofc. Timothy Stewart will be promoted to Sergeant. Ofc. Stewart has served with the Portsmouth Police Department since August 2008. Ofc. Stewart has served as a patrol officer, detective and field training officer.

The Portsmouth Police Department will also be swearing in Kyle Porter as a new patrol officer. Porter has four years of experience with the Scioto County Adult Probation Department and has 11 years of experience with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

The City of Portsmouth would like to extend an invitation to all who would like to attend and support the individuals and the Portsmouth Police Department.

