City council amends several ordinances

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth City Council held the second meeting of June with members and those present still practicing social distancing while the meeting took place at the Shawnee State University Ballroom.

Upon Roll Call, Councilman Tom Lowe was absent. Councilman Sean Dunne made a motion to excuse Lowe.

Portsmouth City Council hosted a public hearing to discuss the budget for 2021 and no one from the audience spoke. At 6:03 p.m. Mayor Kevin E. Johnson closed the public hearing and continued with the regular meeting. on discussions from the audience, Steve Harris wanted to discuss one of the items on the agenda and was told that both the Mayor and Sam Sutherland would meet with him in the middle of next week.

The next order was Items No. 7, the business part of the meeting:

An ordinance form items 7 for forms of discrimination, Dunne discussed some slight revisions that needed to be in the ordinance. Change especially in all the preambles – a new Chapter entitled “Discrimination Prohibited,” of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Portsmouth establishing a procedure to protect and safeguard the right and opportunity of all persons to be free from all forms of discrimination, including discrimination based on age, race, color, creed, religion, national origin, ancestry, disability, marital status, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, or physical characteristics and an ordinance amending Section 125.03 (K) – Procedures to Determine the Lowest and Best Bid for Construction of Public Improvements of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Portsmouth, Ohio, an Ordinance amending Chapter 171- Fair Housing Practices of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Portsmouth, Other items passed for their respective readings included an Ordinance amending Chapter 171- Fair Housing Practices of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Portsmouth, and an ordinance amending Section 541.08 – Ethnic Intimidation of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Portsmouth.

Dunne made motion was made to amend these and voted that this constitutes second reading along with Council.

A third reading 125.03K Procedures to determine the lowest bids for construction of public improvements. Dunne moved for third reading.

An item added to the agenda to amend the salary ordinance as amended by ordinance no. 87 of 2019 to reflect a 2.75% wage increase for FOP lodge no. 33 and a 2.5% for ASME local 1039 received as of Jan. 1, 2020, a 2.75% wage increase retroactive to Jan. 1, 2020, for nonunion employees longevity increases to non-union employees as authorized per ordinance no. 66 of 2017, the addition of parks of recreation director per ordinance no. 71 of 2019 and a wage increase for the position of police chief as per 2020 budget ordinance No. 7 and repeal ordinance no. 87 of 2019 to reflect a 2.75 wage increase for FOP Lodge 33 and a 2.50 in increase for the same local 1039 and a discussion among Council members about insurance and the salary. This constitutes a second reading stated Dunne approved by Council.

7F first reading to City authorizing City Manager for Easement and right of way to AEP Ohio Transmition Inc. an Ohio Corporation unit of American Electric Power Dunne made a motion to waive three reading rule approved by Council, Dunne moved that the ordinance be passed, approved by Council.

7G Ordinance in acting a new chapter entitled Contractor Registration discussed and the first reading was passed.

7H Ordinance to authorize the City Manager to sell the Adelphi building property with stipulations in the contract so this property does not sit idle and progress be made to improve the area. Dunne said this constitutes the first reading approved by the council.

7I a resolution providing for the annual tax budget for municipal purposes for the year 2021. Dunne moved to adopt and was passed by the council.

7J to comply with the Coronavirus Aid Relief and economic security act was adopted by the council.

7K ordinance authorizing the City Manager to accept a grant for the Ohio Public Works Commission in the amount of $764 380 to enter into a contract with TurnKey Tunneling Inc. for the pump station outfall repair…Dunne made a motion to suspend rules and passed and then he moved for it to be passed and the council agreed.

Discussion from the audience, Carrie Duncan had several questions about the McKinley Pool property. It was discussed that council will be given a copy of the questions and discuss before the next meetings.

