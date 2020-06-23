In-person voting a breeze in Kentucky

GREENUP, Ky — Contactless voting and quick lines made the task of voting in person for the June 23, Kentucky Primary Election a breeze for voters in the bluegrass state.

One of two polling places in Greenup County, the gymnasium at Greenup County High School, began servicing voters at 6 a.m. the morning of the primary and closed their doors at 6 p.m. when polls close statewide in Kentucky.

Due to concerns with voting in-person amid the coronavirus pandemic, the May 19 election date for the Kentucky primary was pushed back until June 23 to allow for more social distancing in conjunction with the state’s stay-at-home order.

A bipartisan plan put together by Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams and Democrat Governor Andy Beshear presented voters with 200 statewide polling locations, two of which were in Greenup County. For comparison’s sake, Kentucky had 3200 polling places for the 2018 Primary Election.

“I’ve been a registered Democrat since I was 18 and voted in every open election since then,” said a voter from Argillite who wished to withhold his name. “I’ve always voted, always voted in person and try to do my civic duty.”

As voters arrived to cast their ballot in person after not casting a ballot by mail, an option presented to every Kentuckian, voters were asked to wait in line until they could be given their paper ballot to fill out by one of three check-in stations.

Once checked in through a contactless system to ensure voter safety, voters were given a pen they were told to keep to cast their ballot at one of 10 spaced-out voting booths spread out across the gym floor. And, of course, voters received their “I voted” sticker.

“It was just easier to show up and do it,” said Adam Kazee, a voter from Greenup, when asked why he chose to vote in-person as opposed to a mail-in ballot. “It was just easier to come down and fill out the ballot instead of mailing it back in “They’ve got lines on the ground to make sure people stand 6 feet apart,” said the anonymous voter. “I’d say 75% of people are going to stand apart, there’s some who won’t.”

Voters in Greenup County, Ky. wait in line to cast their ballot in the statewide June 23 Primary Election. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_Voting-line.jpgVoters in Greenup County, Ky. wait in line to cast their ballot in the statewide June 23 Primary Election. Jacob Smith | Daily Times 10 voting booths were set up on the gymnasium floor at Greenup County High School for the June 23 Primary Election. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_Voting-booths-_-GC.jpg10 voting booths were set up on the gymnasium floor at Greenup County High School for the June 23 Primary Election. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com