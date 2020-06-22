One new COVID-19 case confirmed

PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported one new positive case of COVID-19 for Scioto County Monday.

Monday’s new case brings the total to 22 cases (15 females and seven males) so far for the county. The age range remains the same, 19 to 81 years old. Twenty persons that had previously tested positive or were quarantined have recovered or completed their isolation protocol.

Scioto County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Martin said that two of the positive cases are related to people from Scioto County that have recently traveled to Myrtle and Daytona Beaches and brought the virus back with them. Dr. Martin suggests that if residents travel to areas where there are high instances of COVID-19 that you wear a mask, wash your hands frequently, wipe down frequently used surfaces, and stay away from large crowds and sick people, or better yet just stay home.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction reported that there are still only two employees of the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility (SOCF) that have tested positive for COVID19. SOCF currently has 11 inmates in quarantine and one inmate awaiting test results.

Scioto EMA continues to monitor the situation at SOCF.

Health commissioner urges travelers to follow CDC guidelines