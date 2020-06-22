Kentucky Primary Election date has arrived

GREENUP — Kentucky’s Primary Election will take place Tuesday, June 23, as many electors of the Bluegrass state will be voting-by-mail.

Originally scheduled for May 19, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams and Governor Andy Beshear announced in mid-March that the Primary would be postponed over-a-month into late June.

“Postponing the primary was not an easy decision,” Adams said in the video announcing the delayed primary released on March 16, “but the Republican secretary of state and Democratic governor agreed, and so do county clerks of both parties, and they are our front-line election administrators.”

Since the postponement, electors in Kentucky have had their opportunity to request a mail-in ballot up until a week before the new primary date.

During the 2018 Primary Election, Kentucky had 3200 polling places open statewide for its constituents. With coronavirus concerns pertinent through the spring and early summer, just 200 statewide polling places will be open to the public as the majority of voters cast their choice via mail-in ballot or early in-person voting.

Residents of Greenup County will have two polling places open this Primary Election day — Greenup County High School Gym at 196 Musketeer Drive in Greenup and Old Raceland High School at 600 Ram Blvd. in Raceland. Lewis County residents may cast an in-person vote on June 23 at Lewis County Middle School located at 51 Middle School Lane in Vanceburg.

Among measures on the Kentucky Primary Election ballot include both Republican and Democratic presidential primaries, U.S. Senate Democratic Primary featuring candidates Amy McGrath and Charles Booker, and city-measures for alcohol sales in the Greenup County towns of Greenup, South Shore, and Raceland.

Ballots for each of Kentucky’s counties, as well as polling locations of the 200 in-person polling places, can be found by visiting sos.ky.gov.

Election results for the 2020 Kentucky Primary Election will be included in an upcoming edition of the Portsmouth Daily Times.

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

