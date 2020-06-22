ALTIVIA Oxide Chemicals Appoints Plant Manager

HOUSTON, Tx — ALTIVIA Oxide Chemicals, LLC, an affiliate of ALTIVIA Petrochemicals, announced that Frank Bakker joined ALTIVIA as plant manager of its recently acquired facility in Crosby, Texas. Mr. Bakker will be responsible for the previously announced process and safety upgrades and startup of the facility’s 31 reaction and distillation trains.

Mr. Bakker most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Institute, West Virginia based U.S. Methanol, LLC. Previously, Mr. Bakker was Chief Executive Officer of OCI Beaumont Partners, LP, where he directed the successful upgrades and startup of OCI’s methanol and ammonia plant in Beaumont, Texas. Mr. Bakker spent over 20 years with DSM in the Netherlands, where he held several key roles including Manufacturing Director and Site Manager.

Mr. Bakker holds a Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Twente in The Netherlands and an MBA from the University of Massachusetts – Isenburg School of Management.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, privately held ALTIVIA was founded in 1986 and today operates five separate businesses.

-ALTIVIA Petrochemicals, with facilities in Haverhill, Ohio is the third largest merchant producer of Phenol, Acetone and Alpha Methylstyrene in the Americas;

-ALTIVIA Specialty Chemicals, the largest producers of Phosgene derivative intermediates in the Americas, including chloroformates and acid chlorides, serving pharmaceutical, organic peroxide and agricultural markets from its operations in LaPorte, Texas;

-ALTIVIA Ketones & Additives, a producer of ketones and carbinols at its facilities in Institute, West Virginia. This business was acquired from The Dow Chemical Company in 2019 and it services the coatings, industrial and automotive lubricants and adhesives industries.

-ALTIVIA Oxide Chemicals specializes in the custom production of a variety of chemical intermediates servicing the surfactant, lubricant and fuel additives markets. The production facility located in Crosby Texas includes reaction capacity of 31 reactor and distillation trains with ethoxylation and propoxylation capabilities and a range of organic reactions.

-ALTIVIA Chemicals, a producer of iron-based salts serving municipal and industrial customers with a broad range of chemical solutions, including products formulated for specific water treatment applications.

Frank Bakker ALTIVIA plant manager https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_Frank-Bakker-Picture.jpg Frank Bakker ALTIVIA plant manager