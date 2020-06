So simple and easy! Love this for a busy day!

Ingredients:

2 chicken breasts

2 cans of cream of chicken

2 cups of chicken broth

1 can of biscuits

Put chicken breasts, cans of chicken broth, and cream of chicken in crock pot. Add salt and pepper to taste. Cook on low for 6 hours. Shred chicken.

Cut biscuits in quarter size. Stir and cook on low for an hour.