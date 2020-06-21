DIY Sloth Paper Plate Animal

Let’s hang out! Create an adorable sloth with this paper plate craft at home using Crayola supplies and items you already have on hand.

Supplies:

Crayola Washable Paint

Crayola Scissors

Crayola Construction Paper

Crayola Colored Pencils

Paper Plates

Crayola Paint Brush

Crayola No-Run School Glue

Crayola No. 2 Pencil

Crayola Markers

Upcycled Cardboard

Tools: Paint, Construction Paper, Colored Pencils, Markers

Steps:

1 Turn 2 paper plates upside-down and paint. Dry 1–2 hours. Add second coat. Dry 1–2 hours.

2 Cut out center of plate. Cut rim of plate into 4 equal sections.

3 Cut plate in half. Set top half aside for future projects.

4 Glue center of Plate 1 to edge of Plate 2 to create sloth’s head and body.

5 Trim rims of Plate 1 into long, rounded arms.

6 Glue 2 arms to front of body and 2 arms to back of body. Let all glue steps dry 30 min.

7 Sketch and cut out construction paper face.

8 Draw facial features with colored pencils and markers.

9 Glue face to head.

10 Cut piece of upcycled cardboard into a branch shape. Glue between front and back legs.

11 Glue construction paper leaves to branch. Let all glue steps dry 3–4 hours, then you can both hang out!

