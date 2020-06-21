Posted on by

DIY Sloth Paper Plate Animal


By Crayola

Let’s hang out! Create an adorable sloth with this paper plate craft at home using Crayola supplies and items you already have on hand.

Supplies:

Crayola Washable Paint

Crayola Scissors

Crayola Construction Paper

Crayola Colored Pencils

Paper Plates

Crayola Paint Brush

Crayola No-Run School Glue

Crayola No. 2 Pencil

Crayola Markers

Upcycled Cardboard

Steps:

1 Turn 2 paper plates upside-down and paint. Dry 1–2 hours. Add second coat. Dry 1–2 hours.

2 Cut out center of plate. Cut rim of plate into 4 equal sections.

3 Cut plate in half. Set top half aside for future projects.

4 Glue center of Plate 1 to edge of Plate 2 to create sloth’s head and body.

5 Trim rims of Plate 1 into long, rounded arms.

6 Glue 2 arms to front of body and 2 arms to back of body. Let all glue steps dry 30 min.

7 Sketch and cut out construction paper face.

8 Draw facial features with colored pencils and markers.

9 Glue face to head.

10 Cut piece of upcycled cardboard into a branch shape. Glue between front and back legs.

11 Glue construction paper leaves to branch. Let all glue steps dry 3–4 hours, then you can both hang out!

