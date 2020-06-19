Man involved in shooting of West Portsmouth man released

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky — A man being held in a Lewis County Detention Center has been released after a Lewis County grand jury returned a no true bill Friday.

According to the Lewis County Herald, Michael E. Justice, 47, was released Friday morning from the center after being placed there on charges from a shooting death near Garrison, Kentucky. Justice had been charged with one count of murder and four counts of first-degree assault in the May shooting that killed Bryan Biggs, who was attempting to repossess a vehicle.

Biggs 37, of West Portsmouth, died from injuries, and four others were wounded during a dispute that broke out at a Lewis County home as the group was repossessing the vehicle. Troopers responded to a shooting at around 12:30 a.m., according to a statement from the Kentucky State Police.

Bonnie Dalton, Thompson Biggs-Cox and Aaron Cottrell were taken to area hospitals for gunshot wounds, police said. Kari Biggs was shot but refused treatment. Everyone wounded was from West Portsmouth.

According to court documents, Justice was released from the detention center after a grand jury returned a “no true bill.” A “no true bill” is returned when a grand jury does not find enough evidence to support the charges against a defendant.

Justice was being held in the Lewis County Detention Center without bond but was released from the facility Friday morning according to jail records.

By Adam Black ablack@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Adam Black at 740-353-3501 EXT 1927 or email at ablack@aimmediamidwest.com

