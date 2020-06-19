Reflection on Father’s Day

William Shakespeare said, “It is a wise father that knows his child.” Father’s Day is this Sunday, June 21, and once again, just like Mother’s Day, this is not the usual Father’s Day.

Father’s Day is celebrated worldwide to recognize the contribution that fathers and father figures make to the lives of their children. This day celebrates fatherhood and male parenting. Although it is celebrated on a variety of dates worldwide, many countries observe this day on the third Sunday in June. Fathers’ Day is a day of honoring fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society. In Catholic countries of Europe, it has been celebrated March 19 as Saint Joseph’s Day since the Middle Ages.

There are probably many of you who had never heard about how and when Father’s Day began. According to History.com, Father’s Day was founded in Spokane, Washington at the YMCA in 1910 by Sonora Smart Dodd, who was born in Arkansas. Its first celebration was in the Spokane YMCA June 19, 1910. Her father, the Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart, was a single parent who raised his six children there. However, it was not until 1972–58 years after President Woodrow Wilson made Mother’s Day official–that the day honoring fathers became a nationwide holiday in the United States.

Dodd used the “Fathers’ Day” spelling on her original petition for the holiday. Still, the spelling “Father’s Day” was already used in 1913 when a bill was introduced to the U.S. Congress as the first attempt to establish the holiday, and it was still spelled the same way when its creator was commended in 2008 by the U.S. Congress.

Stated in USA Today, Father’s Day 2020 is another occasion that feels significantly different from the year prior. Sunday, the day devoted to dads may conjure up thoughts of George Floyd, a father whose death in police custody ignited nationwide protests demanding justice and racial equality. Or perhaps, one might think of his daughter Gianna, 6, who, as seen in a clip that has gone viral, understands, “Daddy changed the world.”

And too, there are also those still separated from their fathers due to the global health crisis. Some who live close to dad might be staying away to reduce his risk of infection. Others might not feel safe traveling to see pops just yet.

Putting this year’s Father’s Day into perspective, people all over will view this one differently than in others in their lifetimes, whether they are young or old. They will also probably look at it differently according to what age they go through this Father’s Day. No matter what you do to celebrate your father this year, most of us will reflect on the way our own fathers were important in their own lives. If your father is still alive, you will hopefully let them know you love them not matter what. If, unfortunately, like so many, and your father is no longer alive, you will want to remember them with your fondest of memories and maybe some funny ones too. Whatever way and reason you will celebrate the fathers in 2020, the love you have for your father will be there. And for those who do not have a father in their lives, perhaps your mother or someone else significant is who you will honor this Father’s Day.

Reflecting on fathers, and seeing all that is going on this Father’s Day here are some humorous quotes by some famous people about Fathers, to lighten this one, found on WomensDay.com:

“The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get.” — Tim Russert

“When you got more than one kid, you just wake up angry.” — Kevin Hart

“Fatherhood is great because you can ruin someone from scratch.” — Jon Stewart

“Buying your kid a goldfish is a great way to teach them about responsibility for 24 to 36 hours.” — Conan O’Brien

Dodd probably did not dream what affect her idea would have on us today, but she did know-how important it was to make sure fathers’ know how important they are in the lives of their children.

