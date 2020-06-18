Commissioners see tax item due to pandemic

PORTSMOUTH —The Scioto County Commissioners met Thursday for their regularly scheduled meeting.

From the agenda, the commissioners approved the minutes of the June 16 meeting. In the matter of authorizing the clerk to advertise a public hearing notice for the proposed county budget for the fiscal year ending December 2021. There was a motion and second and approved.

The following are the resolutions and other items that were brought to the Commissioners:

The matter of a resolution authorizing the Scioto County Engineer to request the Director of the Ohio Department of Transportation to review engineering and traffic investigations and was approved.

The matter of authorizing the clerk to advertise a notice CDBG public hearing regarding the direct allocation program was approved.

The matter of contract between the Scioto County Commissioners and the Portsmouth local air agency calendar year 2020 was also approved.

The matter of notification from the Ohio Department of Taxation regarding permissive sales tax, awarding bids were approved. (Later in the meeting, Commissioner Bryan Davis clarified that this was a direct hit, due to the pandemic.)

In the matter of awarding bids 2020 for County Road 136 3.373 bridge demolition project through Scioto County, Engineering Department was also approved.

The matter of communication request to be reappointed to the Adams Board was approved.

Finally, the matter of approving funds payment of the regularly scheduled accounts for the various funds, moral obligations and the Then and Now certificates in the total amount of $129,173.27 were approved.

There were a few clarification questions from the press in the audience.

The meeting was then adjourned.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

