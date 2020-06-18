West Portsmouth couple arrested on drug charges

PORTSMOUTH — Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini and Interim Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announced that a West Portsmouth couple has been arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.

At approximately 8:00 a.m. on June 18, 2020, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Dept. SWAT executed a narcotics-related search warrant at the residence of 45-year-old Marcus Miller and 52-year-old Deborah Trowbridge located at 1180 Slab Run Road West Portsmouth, Ohio. Upon a search of the residence and property, officers seized 69 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 21 grams of suspected heroin, 71 suspected Oxycodone 5mg pills, 3 handguns, digital scales, 567 grams of an unidentified crystalline substance, $7,193 cash, and additional evidence of drug trafficking. The estimated street value of suspected drugs seized is $9,700.

Miller and Trowbridge were arrested and charged with Trafficking and Possession of Drugs, both felonies of the 1st degree. Miller was also charged with Having a Weapon While Under Disability, a felony of the 3rd degree, and also had a warrant for his arrest on indictment that had been previously issued by the Scioto County Common Pleas Court due to a previous case presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury by the task force and the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office.

Miller and Trowbridge were placed in the Scioto County Jail and are to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 9:00 a.m.

The case will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony charges.

Sheriff Donini and Chief Brewer would like to thank the tactical medics from the Portsmouth Fire Department for their assistance with the warrant execution.

Sheriff Donini and Chief Brewer request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force should phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

