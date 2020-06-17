New Boston holds first in-person meeting since early March

The Village of New Boston Council held its first in-person meeting since the stay at home orders in early March with all members of the council present.

A Public hearing regarding the 2021 Budget for the Village of New Boston was held first, before the regular Village Council meeting. There was no one from the public in attendance and therefore there were no comments on the proposed budget and the public hearing was then closed.

Following that hearing, Mayor Junior Williams brought to order the regular New Boston Village Council second meeting for the month of June and the first in-person meeting since March.

Under the reports from visitors, Kris Ruggles, P.E., Strand Associates, Inc. spoke with Village Council on the CSO Improvements Phase 8A project that the village has been doing and presented a new proposal CSO Improvements Phase 8B, where the village received notification of award of Army Corps 594 Funding Grant.

Ruggles stated that after 60 communities and projects reviewed that New Boston ranked #1 and that the funded project components must be decided by June 17, 2020. He also stated that this will be a partnered project with the Portsmouth City Council as they have agreed to do so. This grant is a 75% grant and 25% cost share for $1,000,000 minimum project, with potential costs to Village: $220,000 (0% loan, first payment following construction completion).

Ruggles added that New Boston will request OEPA Principal Forgiveness for the entire project, which will vary in funds in part or whole. The project is concerning the Webb Alley Pump Station and problems associated there, with the Village and Portsmouth.

The Village of New Boston Council needed to make a decision at the meeting in order to obtain this grant. Councilman Jon Mills made a motion to do this and it was seconded by Councilman Greg Meehan and voted by Council to enter this project.

The Fourth of July Fireworks were discussed, and the consensus was discussed that they would probably not be able to have them this year, but possibly be able to have them in September in connection with the Party in the Park festivities. The mayor stated that he would release the final decision information Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Reports were accepted from the Mayor, clerk, and Fire Chief Chris Davis. Davis and the Mayor did speak of two recent fires both the same night, one was at Hibbits Sports and the other was at OSCO with Portsmouth. The one at Hibbits, Davis said was only on one wall and was quickly taken care of, but there was some water damage that Hibbits will have to take care of before reopening.

In the absence of Village clerk Lana Loper, Councilman Dan Fetty read the following Ordinances and Resolutions:

Third Reading Ordinance 15-2020-An ordinance authorizing the issuance of a permit to the Scioto County Shrine Club to solicit charitable contributions from occupants of motor vehicles on a highway pursuant to a permit to e issued by the clerk at the direction of the council. A motion was made by Councilman Mills and seconded by Councilman Ryan Ottney and all were in favor.

Second Reading Ordinance No. 16-2020-An ordinance adopting the Budget for the Village of New Boston for the fiscal year 2021. A motion was made by Councilman Mills and seconded by Councilman Ottney with all in favor.

First Readings Ordinance No. 20-2020-An ordinance amending section 131.02 of the codified ordinance of the Village of New Boston amending an earlier ordinance to the maximum number of police department employees and their rank; and declaring an emergency. Councilman Mills made a motion to suspend the rules and seconded by Councilman Greg Meehan and voted to do so and Councilman Fetty made a motion to adopt and Councilman Mills seconded and Council voted to pass.

Ordinance No. 21-2020-An ordinance directing the clerk to establish a new fund account – Coronavirus Relief Fund. Councilman Meehan made a motion to suspend the rules and Councilman Mills seconded with all in favor. Councilman Meehan made a motion to adopt and Councilman Vonald Patrick seconded and it was adopted by Council.

Ordinance No. 22-2020 – An ordinance transferring and appropriating amounts in the various funds of the Village; and declaring an emergency. Councilman Fetty made a motion to suspend the rules and seconded by Councilman Mills and it was voted in favor, Councilman Fetty made a motion to adopt the ordinance and Councilman Ottney seconded and all voted in favor.

Ordinance No. 23-2020-An ordinance to approve than and now certificate in excess of $3,000 for payment to Monroe’s Collision; and declaring an emergency. Councilman Meehan made a motion the suspend the rules and seconded by Councilman Ralph Imes with all in favor. Councilman Ottney made a motion to adopt and Councilman Meehan seconded and motion passed.

Resolutions Resolution No. 12-2020-A resolution regarding the Coronavirus Relief Distribution Fund. Councilman Imes made a motion to suspend the rules and Councilman Meehan seconded all in favor, Councilman Meehan made a motion to make this a third reading with Councilman Imes seconded it and all in favor and finally, Councilman Mills made a motion to adopt with Councilman Meehan seconded it and it was then adopted by Council.

Resolution No. 13-2020-A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into an agreement with John Haastrup, M.D., LLC for 4(four) parking spots to accommodate electric vehicle charging stations. A motion to table this resolution was made by Councilman Meehan and seconded by Councilman Imes and all voted in favor.

New business from members were the possibility of fixing up the gazebo and whether or not to continue to hold meetings in person which was brought up by Councilman Ottney. Councilman Mills made a motion to continue the in-person meetings and Councilman Imes seconded with all members, but Ottney voting in favor, Ottney voted not to meet in person.

By Kimberly Jenkins

