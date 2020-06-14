Wheelersburg McDonald’s managers do things for their crews

WHEELERSBURG — It has been difficult with the Coronavirus for some of our favorite places to eat especially the staples like McDonald’s, but the managers at the Wheelersburg McDonalds have been trying to make things a little better for their employees during this time.

On June 6, they decorated and had a Hawaiian Luau for them. Speaking with the District managers Tammy Swim and Camron Parsley and said that the main thing that they want to do is let their employees know how much they care about them and what they do.

Swim said, “We can luckily say we’ve not had any issues with the pandemic, we’ve lost no employees over this, they are working and getting their hours. It’s been a challenge because we just have the drive-thru and we put all of our focus and attention on the drive-thru. We are asking them to work hard and put themselves out there, so we figure this is the least we can do to give back to them.”

When asked about why the Luau, Swim said they wanted to do something Friday, so she thought like Fun Friday. She said that everyone talks about going to the beach and no one can go to the beach this year as vacations have been canceled and things like that, so she thought, “Let’s do something as close to that as possible. We even made a couple of little videos with some of them in grass skirts and dancing. Everyone dressed up with it and it looked great in here. It turned out a lot better than we imagined.”

Both Swim and Parsley said that they had thought of how they ask them to do so much, like they had to adjust to wearing masks which they said is not an easy task. “We thought we’ve got to do something for them. This is something we’ve always done.” Swim said, “I’m not going to say that this is something that we just did because of COVID 19, we try to always make sure we do things to reward them, we buy pizza once a month, just different things and I thought this time, since the lobby is closed we could decorate. Let’s make it more real, so we thought a theme. We brought in food and the managers made dessert.”

Swim also said that she went in the night before to decorate and the employees came in the next morning and they were asking who did it. She said that they have a team of 13 managers including she and Parsley. This time the menu was hot dogs and pulled pork with baked beans and then the managers made the desserts.

District managers Swim and Parsley said that they did a crew appreciation day before they had this one, where they had a total of 27 gifts for all the employees and they had a raffle for a flat-screen TV. “We brought food in and the crew just loved it. The morale was just unreal and we’ve been doing something every couple of weeks. On Tuesday, we are having taco Tuesday. We had one of those a couple of weeks ago and everyone said that they loved it. So we are doing it again to try to keep things going until we open back up.”

They have the opening day coming up for people to be coming in for takeout orders only, on and this was the time to do the luau before the lobby opens back up. They said that it just brightened everything up with all of the colors and things. They said they got a total of 60 leis, so everyone had plenty to wear. Swim said she loved to give back to them for all they do for them. She did say that probably 65 employees got to enjoy this luau throughout the day.

Parsley added, “We are just trying to make a bright spot during some dark days. With this pandemic, it has been tough and things aren’t easy, but we just want to show our employees that at the end of the day, we care about them.”

People feel thanks for so many who have kept things going especially during the stay at home order, but even though it may not seem like employees at places with drive-thrus were essential workers, but those folks were there when people just needed a quick meal and needed to not cook or something to look forward to during the long days. It is nice to see that the managers at the Wheelersburg McDonald’s have been doing their best to make sure these employees were thought of and wanted to do things to help keep them up when things could be difficult. The fact that they do this more than just this time, make them even more special and an asset for the people they work with all the time.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

