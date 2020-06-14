PORTSMOUTH — To the dismay of its’ competitors, the board of the Southern Ohio Senior Games announced late last week they would be cancelling their 2020 Southern Ohio Senior Games.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and after consulting with city health officials, the board of the Southern Ohio Senior Games ultimately came to the conclusion that for the safety and well-being of their participants, the Senior Games would not occur in 2020 and would be postponed until September 2021.

From a Southern Ohio Senior Games Facebook post Thursday, “Your health and safety are our #1 concern. With the impact of COVID-19, we have decided to cancel all events this year. Let’s all come back stronger and be ready to go next year. Thank you for your continued suppport. See you in 2021!”

Wendi Waugh, Administrative Director of Cancer Services & Community Health and Wellness as well as a Southern Ohio Senior Games board member, followed up the cancellation announcement with some background into what went into the board’s decision to cancel.

“We have regrettably decided to cancel the 2020 Senior Games,” Waugh said. “We have been in consultation with city government and city health, and we believe that it’s the best decision to come at you in 2021 when you’re going to be stronger, healther, and ready for the Southern Ohio Senior Games.”

2020 had originally been planned as a qualifying year for the 2021 National Senior Games which are scheduled to begin November 5, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_SOSG.jpeg

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved