Intercity Bus service to begin June 15 to Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH — A new daily, round trip bus route operated by Barons Bus will begin service to Portsmouth Monday June 15th, 2020. Barons Bus is very excited to offer service to the Portsmouth community. This service will be on a route which also serves many locations in Ohio; direct service to Columbus, Piketon, Chillicothe, Bowling Green, Findlay and Toledo. It offers service to many out of state locations and seamless travel to locations across the country. This will be the first time that Portsmouth has direct intercity bus service in over a decade. The bus stop is at the CAO of Scioto County Welcome Center 342 2nd St. We hope to eventually have a ticketing agent at this location.

“Our office contacted Mr. Goebel’s several months ago about the need for re-establishing a bus stop location in the Portsmouth area and our willingness to provide a good location for Baron’s Bus along their current route” said Steve Sturgill, CAO of Scioto County Executive Director”. “ I believe there is a great need for the service, and we thank Baron’s Bus for making this a reality. We look forward to strengthening our relationship in the future”.

“Barons Bus is excited to provide service to the Portsmouth community. We will now offer daily service to Portsmouth allowing easy access to the intercity bus network. We have a relationship with the intercity bus network, allowing passengers to travel seamlessly to other operators. Passengers can purchase tickets from our website to over 3,800 destinations. Tickets can be purchased to Columbus for $20. We look forward to providing the highest quality of intercity bus transportation and safe affordable travel for our communities,” said John Goebel, Vice President of Barons Bus.

All buses used will be model year 2017 or newer with Wi-Fi, Power Outlets, seatbelts and the latest safety features.

For information on Barons Bus routes and schedules, riders can call 888-378-3823 Ext 1during normal hours of operation or visit WWW.BARONSBUS.COM