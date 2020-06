A creamy sour refreshing yumminess for hot days.

Ingredients:

2 cucumbers.

A handful each of mint, cilantro, and dill.

4 freshly boiled eggs.

8 Oz sour cream

16 oz plain Greek yogurt

Combine yogurt and sour cream in a soup container. Add water to preferred soup thickness along with preferred amounts of salt and pepper. Whisk until all clumps are gone.

Chop herbs and add them in. Cube and add the cucumbers and eggs. Mix it all together.

Serve cold and store in your fridge.