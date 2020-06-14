DIY Kindess Rocks

Kindness rocks! Give a random act of kindness in rock art form—just paint, write a positive message & decorate.

Supplies:

Crayola Paint Brush

Crayola Take Note Permanent Markers

Rocks

Crayola Acrylic Paint

Crayola Glitter Glue

Tools: Paint, Markers, Glitter Glue

Steps:

1Pick small rocks outside. Wash and dry if needed.

2Apply a thin layer of paint to top of rock.

3While paint is wet, add a different color of paint and blend together. Dry 1–2 hours.

4Write an encouraging message with markers.

5Add sparkly accents with glitter glue. Dry 3–4 hours.

6Create many rocks to give to family and friends!

CIY Staff Tips:

Whether during Random Acts of Kindness Week or on its official day, help make kindness the norm with this rock painting craft.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_Kindness-Rock-Painting_Poster-Frame.jpg