South Shore man charge with two counts of rape

GREENUP — A South Shore man was arrested Tuesday at 11:14 a.m. and is being held in the Greenup County Detention Center.

Elvis Wiley, 42, was charged with two counts of First-degree rape of a victim less than 12 years old after a Kentucky State Police Investigation revealed Wiley’s alleged misconduct occurred from the time the victim was seven until 11 years old.

Kentucky Revised Statues 510.040-510.060 states that first-degree rape charges are necessary if the alleged’s victim is less than 12 years old at the time of the crime.

First-degree rape is typically classified as a Class B Felony for which perpetrators are sentenced to 10-20 years in prison. However, if the victim is less than 12 years old or the victim receives a serious physical injury, then first-degree rape is elevated to a Class A felony for which the alleged could face 20 plus years in prison.

As of Friday morning, Wiley’s bail has been set for $50,000.

By Jacob Smith

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

