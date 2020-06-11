Acton steps down as Diretor of Ohio Department of Health

COLUMBUS- During Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s press conference Thursday it was announced that Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton was to step down.

DeWine stated that Acton provided excellent input and advice through the Coronavirus pandemic and that he has persuaded Acton to stay on as Chief Health Advisor.DeWine stated Lance Himes will once again assume the role of interim Health Director.

DeWine stated he feels Dr. Acton has always put the health of Ohioans first and her knowledge and compassion have helped greatly throughout the pandemic.DeWine stated in her new role Acton will look at the bigger picture of Coronavirus and how to best promote the health of Ohioans. Acton thanked all those at the Department of Health and those who assisted in providing help during her time as Director.To Ohioans Acton stated that everyone has helped saved lives and looks forward to continuing this journey alongside them.

In regards to Coronavirus testing, DeWine stated the extent of testing has grown significantly and announced that anyone who wishes to receive a test can now get one. “We very much has a scarcity mindset, but we are working to expand. What we are saying now is that testing is open and we are encouraging those who want one to get one,” said DeWine. DeWine said individuals can contact their primary doctor or a testing location to receive a test. Additionally, DeWine announced six COVID-19 popup locations will begin tomorrow in Columbus and continue into the upcoming weeks around the state to allow anyone to obtain a test at no cost.

The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday showed 40,004 total cases of COVID-19. The data showed 6,753 hospitalizations and 1,732 ICU admissions from the Coronavirus with 2,490 total deaths.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932 © 2020Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

