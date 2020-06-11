Commissioners state we should be cautious about labeling groups as racist

PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto County Commissioners met Thursday for their regularly scheduled meeting. From the agenda, Commissioners approved the minutes of June 9, approved communication from the Scioto County Agricultural Society regarding 2020 funding request in the amount of $2,400 and accepted the resignation of Tony Mantell from the Scioto County Children Services Board.

Other items from the agenda included approval of a memorandum of understanding between Ohio Southeast Economic Development, Scioto County Commissioners and Lawrence Economic Development regarding sewer line installation, and a memorandum between the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and the Scioto County Dog Pound regarding vehicle transfer.

When asked if Commissioners were willing to show up and promote peaceful protests between police and citizens Commissioner Bryan Davis stated he had an issue with the question being asked. “The second part of that is kind of frustrating to hear,” said Davis. “I don’t understand why that has to be drawn out like that. The police are not our enemy. I reject that kind of thinking. I think we should be very careful not to label an entire group of literally millions of people that serve in law enforcement around our country because of the acts of a few who did wrong, there’s no doubt. We all reject what happened there in Minneapolis,” said Davis. Davis stated that as far as protests, he’s never been a protester. “I don’t attend protests, that’s just not me. And a majority of Americans fall into that category.” Davis stated that while it is an individual’s right to protest, he does personally take part, while the Commissioners do support those that are angry about the death of George Floyd. “Everybody should be livid over that,” said Davis.

Commissioner Mike Crabtree stated that things have changed over the last several decades and feels that it is wrong to label all of America as racist. Crabtree stated that this is not a war between black and white, but a war between good and bad.

