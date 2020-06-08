SOMC South Shore Family Practice open June 8

SOUTH SHORE — Beginning Monday, June 8, The Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC) South Shore Family Practice opened its’ doors to serve the healthcare needs of families and individuals in the South Shore area.

Formally known as Bellefonte Primary Care-South Shore, located just off U.S. Highway 23 at Indianola Avenue, South Shore, SOMC’s newest health care facility will be accepting patients under two providers — Jennifer Atkins, PA-C and Sara Reed, APRN, FNP-C.

Atkins received her Bachelor of Science in Biology at Morehead State University in Morehead, Ky. She completed a Bachelor of Health Sciences in Physician Assistant Studies at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Reed received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Morehead State University in Morehead, Ky. She completed a Masters in Nursing at Chamberlain University in Downers Grove, IL.

The SOMC South Shore Family Practice can be reached by calling (606) 932-3159 during their hours of 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

