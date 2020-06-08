Health departments change reporting of COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments announced Monday there is a change in the way they will report the number of hospitalizations starting Monday.

The change has resulted in an increase of the number of hospitalizations from one to five. The change was made to put the reporting numbers in line with how ODH has been reporting them on the state level.

On Monday Scioto County EMA deputy director, Larry Mullins released an explanation of the change from the health departments:

“We are changing the way we report numbers of hospitalized patients to match how the Ohio Department of Health is reporting these numbers. Until now, we have been reporting only patients who have been hospitalized due to symptoms of COVID-19. Patients who were admitted to the hospital for reasons other than COVID-19 (i.e., patients who did not have symptoms for COVID-19, but were found to be COVID-19 positive on pre-admission testing) were not included in our daily “Hospitalized for COVID-19” case count.

However, the State numbers include all hospitalized patients who tested positive for COVID-19, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms of COVID-19. Starting today, we will do the same, under the heading “Hospitalized – cumulative total.” This number represents the total of COVID-19 positive persons hospitalized since the beginning of the outbreak, regardless of the reason for hospitalization or the presence/absence of symptoms.

Of the five hospitalized patients so far, three have been discharged. Two remain hospitalized with (but not necessarily due to) COVID-19.”

Scioto County EMA announced Monday there were no new cases of COVID-19 to report in Scioto County.

