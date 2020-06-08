Southern Ohio Correctional Facility monitoring COVID-19 case

Scioto EMA continues to monitor the situation at Southern Ohio Correctional Facility (SOCF).

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction reported Sunday that SOCF still has one staff member that tested positive for COVID-19 and 15 inmates remain in isolation.

Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC) announced Sunday that the new case of COVID-19 that was reported earlier by the health departments is the hospital’s first hospitalization of a patience for COVID-19. This brings the total of persons in Scioto County that have been hospitalized for the virus to two.

The COVID-19 case count for Scioto County remains at 19, ranging in age from 19 to 81. There are no probables and 15 people who previously tested positive or had been quarantined have recovered or completed their isolation protocol.

