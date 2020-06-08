Heat wave predicted for Tuesday

PORTSMOUTH- Tuesday’s heat index is predicted to be around 100 degrees, according to Scioto County EMA.

The extreme heat or heatwave occurs when the temperature reaches extremely high levels or when the combination of heat and humidity causes the air to become oppressive.

To beat extreme heat, the agency recommends dressing in loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothes and void dark colors. Strenuous activity is also suggested to be minimal during the hottest parts of the day, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and using a buddy system is recommended to stay safe.

Staying hydrated and drinking plenty of water, even when you don’t feel thirsty while avoiding sugary drinks is extremely necessary to avoid dehydration. Heat exhaustion occurs with depletion of electrolytes in the body that leads to excessive dehydration.

Children, outside workers, and the elderly are the most vulnerable to heat-related deaths, and those in non-airconditioned homes, cars and construction sites are also at risk. Extreme heat can cause cramps, swelling and fainting. Sunscreen is also important to avoid damaging burns from the sun’s rays.

Pets are also extremely vulnerable to heat-related death. Never leave a pet in a car, even with the windows down. In temperatures above 70 degrees, your pet can suffer from heatstroke in as little as 15 minutes. Certain breeds of dog with short noses and flat faces, such as Pugs, Boxers and Shih Tzus, and dogs with thick coats are much more susceptible to heatstroke. Pets that are very young, or very old are also more likely to suffer a heat-related death. Whenever possible, bring your pet indoors to an airconditioned space. Otherwise, make sure your pet has plenty of food and fresh water and a shaded place to seek shelter from the sun such as a doghouse, or garage.

According to The Weather Channel, Heat waves are the most lethal type of weather phenomenon in the United States killing more people annually than floods, tornadoes, and hurricanes. Remember these tips to keep yourself and others safe during periods of extreme heat.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_Screenshot_2020-03-20-Daily-Times-pdtnews365-Instagram-photos-and-videos-5.jpg

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmedmiamidwest.com

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved