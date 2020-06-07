Local Students share art for Ohio

MINFORD — With the school year finished, there are still so many activities that the students missed, one of those things is high school art shows.

However according to a local art teacher, Anne Caudill at Minford High School, these students’ artwork has been given an opportunity to show their work, not in the traditional way.

Caudill stated that as part of an initiative to inspire students to continue exploring their creativity while they were ordered to stay at home this school year, the Ohio Arts at Home program was launched. The site provided a platform for students to showcase the music, visual art, dance, and other artistic movements that are occurring at home.

“The administrators at Minford High School have always been huge advocates of the arts. Our assistant principal, Tate Skinner, was actually the one who initially posted student work to the site,” Caudill said. “In the meantime, I created a class Instagram page where students have the ability to share their work. In the description, they are able to include the hashtag #OhioArtsAtHome, which provides a direct link to the page where the art can be viewed.”

Caudill shared there are several ways to access the work online. visitors can visit the Ohio department of education website and follow the prompts. viewers can also type in the hashtag #OhioArtsAtHome via any social media platform to gain access.

“I’ve had approximately 35 students participate in the movement. They love the fact that their work is being recognized at the state level,” Caudill said.

Caudill, the art teacher, spoke about what the program did for her students.

“This program has been monumental in the development of my students’ work during the stay at home order. They had already missed out on so much when school abruptly ended for the year,” Caudill said. “The sudden end to the school year left unfinished projects, halted art shows and a lot of uncertainty. We were extremely thankful when this program emerged to celebrate our student’s work from home.”

Caudill shared her students were pretty receptive to the transition to online learning. Between Google Classroom and the class Instagram page, they kept in constant communication with her and were able to share their progress along the way.

“I mostly had them working on drawings due to some of them having access to limited supplies. However, despite all of the bumps in the road, they really impressed me with their work. Some of these kids were producing masterpieces! I was so proud of them!” Caudill said.

Students are still able to upload work to the site using the hashtag #OhioArtsAtHome. All they need to do is simply log in to one of their social media platforms, upload a photo of their work, and be sure to include the hashtag. Students from all over Ohio are welcome to submit their own artwork.

Artwork by Katie Rigsy 2020 Graduate of Minford High School, submitted to Ohio Arts at Home https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_Katie-Rigsby.jpg Artwork by Katie Rigsy 2020 Graduate of Minford High School, submitted to Ohio Arts at Home #OhioArtsAtHome Artwork by Kennedy Duckson another 2020 Graduate of Minford High School, submitted to Ohio Arts at Home (Kennedy is Student of the Week this week for the Portsmouth Daily Times) https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_Kennedy-Duckson-1.jpg Artwork by Kennedy Duckson another 2020 Graduate of Minford High School, submitted to Ohio Arts at Home (Kennedy is Student of the Week this week for the Portsmouth Daily Times) #OhioArtsAtHome Reagan Scott 2020 Sophomore of Minford High School, submitted to Ohio Arts at Home https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_Reagan-Scott.jpg Reagan Scott 2020 Sophomore of Minford High School, submitted to Ohio Arts at Home #OhioArtsAtHome Hailey Rollins 2020 Sophomore of Minford High School, submitted to Ohio Arts at Home https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_Hailey-Rollins.jpg Hailey Rollins 2020 Sophomore of Minford High School, submitted to Ohio Arts at Home #OhioArtsAtHome Cameron Bradshaw 2020 Sophomore of Minford High School, submitted to Ohio Arts at Home https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_Cameron-Bradshaw.jpg Cameron Bradshaw 2020 Sophomore of Minford High School, submitted to Ohio Arts at Home #OhioArtsAtHome Artwork by Jasmine Fulk 2020 Graduate from Minford High School, submitted to Ohio Arts at Home https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_Jasmine-Fulk.jpg Artwork by Jasmine Fulk 2020 Graduate from Minford High School, submitted to Ohio Arts at Home #OhioArtsAtHome

By Kimberly Jenkins

Reach Kimberly Jenkins

