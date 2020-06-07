SOMC reports first COVID-19 hospitalization

PORTSMOUTH —Southern Ohio Medical Center has confirmed its first hospitalization of a patient with COVID-19.

On Sunday SOMC took to their Facebook page to share a graphic stating SOMC had its first hospitalization due to the virus.

In the statement, SOMC said that the patient is in a designated unit for patients with COVID-19 and the hospital is taking all the necessary steps to keep all employees and patients safe.

“We want to assure our community that we are taking all necessary precautions to provide care while protecting the health and safety of our staff, as well as other patients and visitors,” SOMC said.

SOMC encourages residents to continue following COVID-19 safety guidelines including washing hands frequently, practicing social distancing and wearing a face mask.

“This is a reminder that it is still important to wear a mask while in public and to practice social distancing,” the statement read. “We are grateful for your support and cooperation as we continue to navigate this pandemic.”

On Sunday, Scioto County Emergency Management released a statement that a new case of COVID-19 had been confirmed by the health department.

“The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments are reporting one new case of COVID-19 in Scioto County today. This brings the total of COVID-19 cases to 19 for the county. The count includes 12 females and seven males between the ages of 19 and 81 years old.

Fifteen of those previously testing positive for COVID-19 or placed in quarantine have recovered or completed their required isolation protocol. There are no probables at this time and there remains one hospitalization for COVID-19,” Deputy Director Larry Mullins said in a release.

Scioto EMA continues to monitor the situation at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility (SOCF) and will update on their numbers when information becomes available.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_Screenshot_2020-03-20-Daily-Times-pdtnews365-Instagram-photos-and-videos-3.jpg https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_102705711_3384234904921516_7925609918964220370_n.jpg

By Adam Black ablack@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at ablack@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at ablack@aimmediamidwest.com.

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved