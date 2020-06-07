7 items on the agenda for council

Portsmouth City Council will be meeting Monday for a regularly scheduled meeting at the Shawnee State University Ballroom.

On the agenda are seven items to be heard for the first time. An Ordinance enacting a new Chapter entitled “Discrimination Prohibited”, of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Portsmouth establishing a procedure to protect and safeguard the right and opportunity of all persons to be free from all forms of

discrimination, including discrimination based on age, race, color, creed, religion, national origin, ancestry, disability, marital status, gender, gender identity or

expression, sexual orientation, or physical characteristics will be visited again by the council after being tabled at the previous meeting.

Other items on the agenda include an Ordinance amending Section 125.03 (K) – Procedures to Determine the Lowest and Best Bid for Construction of Public Improvements of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Portsmouth, Ohio, an Ordinance amending Chapter 171- Fair Housing Practices of the Codified

Ordinances of the City of Portsmouth, Ohio, an Ordinance amending Section 541.08 – Ethnic Intimidation of the Codified

Ordinances of the City of Portsmouth, Ohio, an Ordinance authorizing approval of the consent legislation submitted by Ohio

Department of Transportation (ODOT) determining the need for a guardrail project to update Type A end treatments along NHS routes within the corporation limits of Portsmouth, an Ordinance authorizing the acceptance of the United States Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance funding, under the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (EBMJAG), establish a dedicated account for this grant and to authorize the appropriation of such funding as received. The funding assistance is specifically for the police department to improve public safety and the reduction of crime, and an Ordinance authorizing the employees in the positions of Police Chief, Fire Chief and their assistants be afforded the same rates for longevity as bargaining unit members

within the respective departments.

The meeting will be closed to the public and press, with statements and remarks recieved via email being read by the City Clerk. The meeting will be live streamed on the Portsmouth City Government Facebook page.