Avocado Ranch Pork Chops and Rice

Igredients:

3cups water

2cups frozen seasoned Southwest vegetable blend (corn, peppers, onions)

1envelope (1 ounce) ranch dressing mix

1 1/2cups uncooked long grain white rice

6boneless pork chop, 3/4-inch thick (about 2 pounds)

1teaspoon chili powder

1tablespoon olive oil

1can (10 1/2 ounces) Campbell’s® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup or Campbell’s® Condensed 98% Fat Free Cream of Mushroom Soup

3/4cup milk

1/4cup chopped fresh cilantro

1avocado, pitted, peeled and diced (about 1 cup)

How to Make It

Step 1: Heat the water, frozen vegetables and 1/2 package dressing mix in a 3-quart saucepan over medium-high heat to a boil. Stir in the rice. Reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook for 20 minutes or until the liquid is absorbed.

Step 2: While the rice is cooking, season the pork with the chili powder. Heat the oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork and cook until browned on both sides (make sure the skillet and oil are hot before adding the pork to prevent sticking). Stir the soup, milk and remaining 1/2 package dressing mix in the skillet and heat to a boil. Reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook for 10 minutes or until the pork is cooked through.

Step 3: Stir the cilantro into the hot cooked rice. Top the pork with the avocado and additional chopped cilantro, if desired. Serve the pork and sauce with the rice.

Cambell’s Kitchen

Submit your recipes and photos to ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

