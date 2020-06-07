Paper Bag Star

Hanging star decorations are now a colorful upcycled craft! Decorate leftover brown paper bags, then transform them into a DIY Paper Star.

Supplies:

Crayola Washable Paint

Crayola Markers

Crayola Glue Stick

Hole Punch

Crayola Paint Brushes

Crayola Scissors

Upcycled Paper Bags

Ribbon

Crayola

Tools: Paint, Glue, Markers

Step 1: Decorate the large and bottom panel of a paper bag with paint and paint brush. Dry 1 hour.

Step 2: Paint a design on the other large panel, then dry 1 hour.

Step 3: Follow the same process on both side panels. Dry 1 hour.

Step 4: Repeat Steps 1-3 on 7 more paper bags. Use markers to decorate with no dry time!

Step 5: Hold a folded, decorated paper bag with open end at top. Make an upside-down “T” on the large panel with glue. Put another paper bag on top and press down. Repeat up until the last bag.

Step 6: With scissors, cut a point at the open end of the paper bag stack.

Step 7: Make upside-down “T” with glue on the large panel of the last bag. Gently fan the paper bags, then connect and glue together the first and last paper bag to make a paper star.

Step 8: Hole punch the top of the paper star, then feed through and tie the ribbon.

Step 9: Hang as a party decoration or everyday décor!

