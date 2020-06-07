Pet of the week: Tucker

Tucker was adopted by Lucy Webb in November 2018 after her dog passed away. He was adopted from Sierras Haven with his age was estimated to be around 6 or 7 years old.

“I lost my dog Harley and decided to give another dog a fur-ever home,” said Webb. “After browsing the pets on the internet at Sierra’s Haven I saw this beautiful boy and knew immediately he was the “One”. I emailed them right away to make sure he was still available. To my surprise, they said he was on the list to be sent to New Jersey on Wednesday and weren’t sure they could take him off said list. I had to think fast in order to ensure this was the dog I would be getting. I got on the website and paid a $50.00 deposit. Then the shelter called me back and told me to come meet ‘Ollie’ who we renamed Tucker.”

Webb said Tucker follows her wherever she goes and is a loyal sidekick.

“His absolute devotion to me is like nothing I have ever experienced. He follows me where ever I go. If a visitor comes to my house he comes and jumps on my lap,” said Webb. “I’m not sure if he’s protecting me or wants me to protect him.”

Webb said when she comes home at the end of the day Tucker goes crazy and does “the Risky Business” slide down the hallway. He also waits by the door when she showers and lays in the kitchen while she cooks.

“I couldn’t ask for a better watchdog,” said Webb.

Webb said Tucker loves her two cats Spooky and Skully, and his sister Sissy who is another dog adopted from Sierra’s Haven.

“They get along so well together,” said Webb.” If you’re looking for a pet, please consider Sierras Haven. These dogs are so grateful to be part of your family!”

By Ivy Potter

