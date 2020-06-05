SOMC opens up for visitors

PORTSMOUTH — Southern Ohio Medical Center has been trying to keep the public well-informed and up to date on their policies and everything Coronavirus in general. With this in mind, they have put out a new visitor policy and some tips on traveling this summer.

The new post for visitors is as follows:

SOMC is revising its visitation policy in accordance with the latest developments of the coronavirus pandemic.

Because we are currently in a low-risk situation, SOMC is now allowing one visitor per patient a time. This policy will be in place enterprise-wide but remains subject to change based on testing results and exposures within our community.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask and undergo screening for COVID-19. Visitors will only be permitted if they are not displaying symptoms for the virus.

We remain committed to protecting our patients, staff and community from the spread of COVID-19. Thank you for your continued understanding and cooperation.

Speaking with Eric Kephas, Marketing Analytics Specialist at SOMC, about opening up for visitors, he said, “SOMC has assessed that we are currently in a lower risk environment.” He did reemphasize that they will have to have a screening and must have a mask and they have to have no symptoms of the virus. “When you enter our facilities, you would get your temperature checked and you will answer some simple questions like have you got a fever, have you got a cough, and have you been out of the country?”

When asked how he thought the patients would feel about this he said, “I would think our patients and visitors are looking forward into being able to be together in the hospital again. The only restriction is one visitor at a time.”

On SOMC’s Facebook page, they are trying to keep the public informed on visiting hours and have posted help with travel tips also. On their post about travel it states:

Travel Tips: Is COVID-19 spreading in the area you plan on traveling? Is COVID-19 spreading where you live? Will you and the ones you are traveling with, be able to practice social distancing of at least 6 feet?

Please do not travel if you are sick, if you have been around someone with the virus in the past 14 days, or travel with someone who is currently sick.

If you decide to travel: Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds. Avoid touching your face. Practice social distancing of at least 6 feet from others. Wear a cloth face covering when out in public. Cover your coughs and sneezes. Consider drive-thru or curbside food options.

SOMC and Kephas both recommend visiting their Facebook page for all new and relevant information. It is good to know when your hospital is right on top of things and does their best to keep their community informed.

SOMC informs public on visitors and traveling https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_SOMC1.jpg SOMC informs public on visitors and traveling

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights