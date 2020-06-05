DeWine announces reopening plans of additional businesses

PORTSMOUTH — A list of 15 different industries classified as entertainment venues were given permission to open beginning June 10 if each business is able to follow the retail, consumer, service, and entertainment guidelines in Ohio’s Responsible Restart Ohio initiative.

The 15 various industries given the go-ahead to reopen in-person services include aquariums, art galleries, country clubs, ice skating rinks, indoor family entertainment centers, indoor sports facilities, laser tag facilities, movie theaters (indoor), museums, playgrounds, public recreation centers, roller skating rinks, social clubs, trampoline parks and zoos.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine posted the following to his Facebook page to announce the re-opening: “The listed entertainment venues may open beginning June 10 if they are able to follow Retail, Consumer, Service & Entertainment Guidelines and other applicable additional guidance:bit.ly/3bIY4FR

As I’ve said, Ohioans are able to do two things at once. We can continue to limit the spread of #COVID19 while we safely reopen our economy. It is up to each of us to do what we can to keep each other safe and choose to keep 6 feet of social distance, wear masks and maintain good hand hygiene. The threat of COVID-19 remains and while it’s our responsibility to keep each other safe, business owners and employees should do their part to ensure customers visit safely, by cleaning and sanitizing surfaces regularly.”

Under the additional guidance for re-opening, Scioto County entertainment venues such as Portsmouth 8 Cinemas and Wheelersburg Cinemas would be able to reopen to the public beginning June 10. As of Friday afternoon, however, each cinema had provided no public updates to their re-opening plans.

Three major Ohio venues not included in the state’s reopening phase beginning June 10 is Cincinnati-area amusement park Kings Island, Cedar Point in Sandusky, and Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky. As a result, each of the three parks have filed a lawsuit against the state’s assertion that they have the constitutional authority to keep them closed despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The 1851 Center for Constitutional Law filed the suit on behalf of the three Ohio-based theme parks, stating that an order by Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton singles out the parks despite other businesses being given the go-ahead to reopen.

The Portsmouth Daily Times will provide updates on local businesses re-opening their services as that information becomes available to the public.

Portsmouth 8 Cinemas and Wheelersburg Cinemas are two Scioto County businesses who will have the opportunity to re-open their services beginning June 10. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_Portsmouth-Cinema.jpg Portsmouth 8 Cinemas and Wheelersburg Cinemas are two Scioto County businesses who will have the opportunity to re-open their services beginning June 10. Submitted photo

Theme parks announce suit against state

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved