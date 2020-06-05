SOFPOP awards first annual $500.00 scholarship

Southern Ohio Farm Power of the Past Tractor Club presented their first annual $500.00 scholarship for 2020 to FFA member Katelyn Rigsby of Minford High School.

Rigsby was selected as this year’s recipient based on her information provided on her application. It was a hard decision, as there were several promising applicants.

Southern Ohio Farm Power of the Past Tractor Club is a multi-county vintage tractor & farm equipment club based out of pike county. Formed in 2011, SOFPOP tractor club has grown rapidly over the past few years, has approximately 100 members at the present time. The club participates in various events, festivals, parades, student AG day events and hosts their own show at the Pike County fairgrounds the first full weekend in June, concluding each year’s show with the drawing for a restored vintage tractor.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s show had to be canceled, but the drawing for the tractor will still be held on June 7.

SOFPOP supports our upcoming Future Farmers of America and wants to encourage our young graduates to pursue careers in agriculture.

Katelyn Rigsby of Minford High School presented a scholarship from SOFPOP https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_IMG_1865.jpg Katelyn Rigsby of Minford High School presented a scholarship from SOFPOP