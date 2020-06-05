ALTIVIA Continues to Invest in Southern Ohio Facility; Location Cited as Key Factor

Haverhill, Ohio: June 4, 2020 –– ALTIVIA Petrochemicals, LLC, a chemical manufacturer of phenol and acetone, continues to invest in upgrades of their Haverhill, Ohio operation. These types of investments support and help retain 137 positions and potentially allow the facility to incrementally add high-wage positions in Scioto County. The company will invest in excess of $5-million to increase process and logistical efficiencies for the facility. JobsOhio, OhioSE, the Scioto County Economic Development Office and the Joint Economic Development Initiative of Southern Ohio worked collaboratively with the company on the expansion.

“The JobsOhio, OhioSE and Scioto County Economic Develop Office staff are clearly committed to creating an advantaged Ohio state through their tireless efforts to promote and support industry,” said Timothy Albert, Vice President of Manufacturing for ALTIVIA.

ALTIVIA, which acquired the Haverhill plant in 2015 with support from JobsOhio and OhioSE, is the third-largest merchant supplier of phenol and acetone in the Americas. This project is the second expansion at the facility since 2015 and includes several on-site infrastructure improvements. ALTIVIA utilizes three of southern Ohio’s best assets to transport its raw materials and products: the Ohio River, rail, and highway access. JobsOhio and OhioSE offered a $200,000 JobsOhio Economic Development Grant for the most recent facility upgrades.

“ALTIVIA is a great employer in southern Ohio that has continued to invest in its facility and employees,” said Taylor Stepp, Project Manager with OhioSE. “Our region offers a tremendous value proposition to petrochemical manufacturers with close proximity to abundant feed stock and customers. ALTIVIA has leveraged those factors to its advantage.”

“As always it was a pleasure to work with OhioSE and JobsOhio to acquire the grant used for placement of additional tracks for railcar storage on the ALTIVIA site and other projects within the plant to assure their continued operations,” said Robert Horton, Director of the Scioto County Economic Development Department. “The Scioto County Economic Development Department was also pleased to secure $48,000 from JEDISO using Fluor BWXT grant dollars, to go along with the JobsOhio grant. ALTIVIA is a staple company in Scioto County, and it is very important that we do what we can to help them grow.”

