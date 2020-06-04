Commissioners discuss COVID cases

The Scioto County Commissioners met Thursday for their regularly scheduled meeting.

From the agenda, Commissioners approved the Ohio Department of Natural Resources capital improvement legislative grant amendment regarding Earl Thomas Conley Park and Child Support Enforcement Agency IV-D Contract between the department of Job & Family Services and the Clerk of Courts.

According to Commissioners, the grant agreement amendment is an extension through Dec. 31, 2020. The project was originally to be completed by June but was interrupted due to COVID. Commissioners stated that this is for an additional $100,000 and will include the paving of tennis and basketball courts.

Commissioners also approved a lease agreement and renewal between the Scioto County Board of Commissioners and Compass Point Housing for 526 Fifth Street and 817 Harrisonville Avenue, and adopted a resolution accepting the transfer of property from the State of Ohio Department of Transportation to the Scioto County Board of Commissioners for OE locks 48 and 50, and adopted a resolution directing the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners to submit an application for Fiscal Year 20/21 CDBG funds.

In regards to the inmate death at the Scioto County Jail, Commissioner Davis stated that the Commissioners were unable to comment on the situation because they did not have information. “I did inquire yesterday into the death of Mr. Bailey and our understanding is that Ohio BCI is doing an investigation into that, so they are very involved. I understand that our Sheriff’s Department is being helpful with that investigation,” said Davis. Davis commented that the Commissioners know as much on the situation as is being reported by local news outlets. “Until BCI has had their opportunity to investigate, and that investigation be referred to the prosecutor’s office for whatever direction that goes we just don’t know.”

Davis stated that regardless the situation was tragic.

Scioto County Emergency Management Deputy Director Larry Mullins elaborated on the reporting process of COVID-19 cases and explained that information comes from different entities. Mullins stated that the health department has been working nonstop on tracing and monitoring and said increase in positives comes from a variety of factors. Mullins stated during the meeting that the process of gathering the information is somewhat of a “hot mess,” and said that he feels the county has made it through the bulk of the outbreak in good shape.