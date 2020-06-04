Inmate dies after incident at Scioto County Jail

PORTSMOUTH- An inmate at the Scioto County Jail has died following an incident with jail staff. Kevin L. Bailey, 56, of Portsmouth, was being escorted from medical back to his pod at around 10:30 p.m. May 26 when the altercation occurred, according to Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Todd Miller.

“He fled from the officers. When the officers caught up with him, they attempted to gain control of him. The inmate became combative with the officers, and the inmate and the officers fell to the ground. As the inmate was falling to the ground, he hit his head on an open door in the facility,” said Miller.

Miller stated an emergency squad was called and removed Bailey from the facility. Miller stated that at least two officers were escorting Bailey at the time of the incident.

Bailey died Monday at a Columbus hospital.

Miller stated the Attorney General’s Office BCI was contacted following the incident and asked to conduct an investigation. The results of that investigation is pending.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

