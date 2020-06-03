The Village of New Boston makes plans for in-person meeting

NEW BOSTON — The first meeting of the Village of New Boston Council took place via Zoom Tuesday evening.

Mayor Junior William began as he mentioned that plastic shields were in, with more arriving Wednesday and that the DMV was now open.

The Mayor’s report was read and approved.

Police Chief Steve Going and the Mayor confirmed that Officer Contress had passed his physical and was sworn in and started working Monday.

There had been no committee meetings since the last meeting.

There were several readings of ordinances, including the second reading of ordinance 15-2020-An ordinance authorizing a permit to the Scioto County Shrine Club to solicit charitable contributions from occupants of motor vehicles on a highway pursuant to a permit to be issued by the clerk at the direction of the council. Councilman Jon Mills voted to accept the first reading and Councilman Ryan Ottney seconded and all approved it.

The council also held several first readings, including ordinance No. 16-2020-An ordinance adopting the budget for the Village of New Boston, Ohio, for the fiscal year 2021. The village clerk, Lana Loper, asked the council to take out pages 52-55, as they do not have those funds anymore. Village Councilman Dan Fetty made a motion to accept first reading and Councilman Ottney seconded the motion, all voted in favor.

Ordinance No. 17-2020-An ordinance transferring and appropriating amounts in the village’s various funds and declaring an emergency. One was where we had the emergency gas leak and it was over $5,000; it had to be done. $22,000 each out of the 100,000 need to get the pumps installed in the summer. It cannot wait till the fall or winter. Two pumps are out. Village Councilman Mills made a motion to suspend the rules and Councilman Ottney seconded the motion with all in favor. Councilman Mills made a motion to adopt and Councilman Ottney seconded with the motion passed.

Ordinance No. 18-2020-An ordinance to approve then and now certificate in excess of $3,000for payment to Service Pump & Supply; declaring an emergency. Councilman Mills made a motion to suspend the rules seconded by Councilman Ottney and voted in favor. Councilman Mills made a motion to adopt and Councilman Ralph Imes seconded the motion and it was voted in favor by all members.

Ordinance No. 19-2020-An ordinance to approve then and now certificate in excess of $3,000 for payment to Skeen’s Excavating and declaring an emergency. Councilman Mills voted to suspend the rules seconded by Councilman Fetty and it was voted in favor by all members.

As for new business, Councilman Fetty asked the Mayor about the continued reopening of things and Mayor Williams said the playgrounds were still closed and that they have just begun opening up the offices following Governor Mike DeWine’s guidelines.

Councilman Vonald Patrick discussed his concerns about some fencing around the ball fields. He had a question about whether there was an ordinance about inside furniture used outside of residences. He mentioned that the village entrance and exit looked so nice, but some residences were not what he thought was appropriate or a good display for the village.

The next meeting of the New Boston Village Council is scheduled to meet in the big room as it will contain the budget’s public hearing on the 16th of June. The meeting was then adjourned.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

