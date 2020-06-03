Lucasville man arrested for felonious assault

LUCASVILLE — Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announced his 911 communication center received a call Sunday, May 31, 2020, at 4:02 p.m. stating that a man had been run over by a car. The Ohio State Highway Patrol along with deputies responded to the roadway located in the 300 block of Furnace Creek Rd, Portsmouth, Ohio.

Chief Deputy Todd Miller stated upon law enforcement arrival it was determined that the male was run over intentionally.

During the investigation, the detective was able to interview a witness and determine that the suspect was run over as a result of an ongoing love triangle involving a husband and a boyfriend.

Chief Deputy Todd Miller stated that the male suspect had left the scene of the accident and deputies made multiple attempts to locate the suspect. The male victim was identified as Mickey Ward age 42 of Portsmouth he was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital and is listed in stable condition in the ICU unit.

On Monday, June 1, 2020, deputies along with troopers responded to a possible location and were able to detain the suspect without incident.

Arrested was William M Akers age 59 of Blue Run Road Lucasville Ohio, Akers has been charged with one count of felonious assault a felony of the second degree and one count of leaving the scene of an accident a felony of the fourth degree. Akers is currently being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $32,500.00 bond after appearing on Portsmouth Municipal Court Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Sheriff Marty V. Donini stated that this is still an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges being presented to the Scioto County grand jury on a later date on this suspect.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Kirk Jackson at 740-351-1093 all calls will remain anonymous

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_william-akers.jpg