Portsmouth hedges revitalized

PORTSMOUTH- A newly established group spent some time Saturday working on a beautification project in Portsmouth.

The Scioto County Young Republicans, founded in January, gave the Portsmouth hedges along Route 52 a makeover Saturday as a part of their community service outreach campaign.

Roughly a dozen of the Scioto County Young Republicans met during the weekend to mow grass, weed eat, trim shrubs, spread mulch, plant flowers, pick up litter and rake debris. To signal the end of the project, the group raised an American flag.

Collin Finn, Chairman of the organization, said that the event was a great success and that the organization is growing.

“I couldn’t be happier with the way this project turned out,” Finn said. “The Republican Party truly wants to Make America Great Again, and we aren’t afraid to get our hands dirty to prove it. The hedges were originally part of Troop 12 Eagle Scout Andy Bazler’s 2012 project dedicated to the firemen and law enforcement heroes of Scioto County.”

The group stated their goals include working hard to improve the community while building the conservative movement.

Attendees Saturday included Young Republicans, community volunteers, and all three Scioto County Commissioners.

Chairman Finn thanked the commissioners and said their leadership was on full display.

“The Scioto County Commissioners were a key part of this project,” Finn said. “It was an honor to have them take the timeout of their busy schedules to be with us. We are thankful for the hard work of Mike Crabtree, Cathy Coleman and Bryan Davis.”

According to the group, the Scioto County Young Republicans plan on hosting more community service and social events in the future. For more information, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/sciotoyrs.

The group worked on beautification on Saturday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_Repub1.jpg The group worked on beautification on Saturday. Submitted The Scioto County Commissioners took part in the project. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_Repub2.jpg The Scioto County Commissioners took part in the project. Submitted