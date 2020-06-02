DeWine says advancing change for marginalized, and police transparency essential moving forward

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine began Tuesday’s news conference by stating that Ohio fully intends to have school in the fall. “We have goals to have kids back in the classroom,” said DeWine. DeWine stated that starting dates for school in the fall will be solely within the power of the local school board.

DeWine stated the state’s goal was to provide broad health guidelines. “That is what we are working on, our goal is to get schools a broad outline of what those health guidelines should be. DeWine recognized that the needs of school districts vary greatly from district to district.

DeWine announced that all health care providers may resume all operations and procedures which were previously delayed. “We want to make sure they maintain adequate levels of PPE equipment and medicine and create a plan for conservation monitoring supplies and equipment.

DeWine stated that health care providers were encouraged to continue using telehealth where available.

The Ohio Department of Health Thursday showed 36, 350 total cases of COVID-19. The data showed 6,176 hospitalizations and 1,583 ICU admissions from the Coronavirus with 2,258 deaths.

In regards to protests taking place across the state, DeWine stated he has been asked by Ohio mayors for assistance by the Ohio State Highway Patrol to help local police forces as they seek to keep protestors and communities safe for everyone who wishes to exercise their First Amendment rights. “Our women and men of the Ohio State Highway Patrol have worked these past weeks with police hand in hand,” said DeWine.

Colonel Richard Fambro, Superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol provided an update on the operations of the Highway Patrol amid protests. “We have a motto that we provide service with respect and what is what we expect of our troopers and we interact with the public,” said Fambro.

Fambro stated that troopers assisted in protests which blocked highways and aiding in the traffic element to ensure for safe travel.

DeWine reiterated that he believed that protestors expressing outrage is certainly not understandable, but appropriate. “One of the sad things we have seen is that some violent individuals have drowned out some of the voices of reason,” said DeWine. “The mayors told me that the vast majority of demonstrators have been peaceful and want to talk and protest to get attention on very legitimate issues.”

DeWine stated that only a fraction of protestors are doing so violently. DeWine praised the Ohio National Guard who were also deployed across the state. Major General John C. Harris Jr., Ohio Adjutant General, states that 100 members of the Ohio National Guard were sent to Washington D.C. by request of the secretary of defense to protect the capital.

DeWine stated he took office as Governor with the goal to even inequalities and stated he welcomes dialogue on how to combat racism and injustices.

“We must come together to solve these historic injustices and I intend to bring people together to create hope and opportunity to all Ohioans,” said DeWine.

DeWine said this is about race but is also about poverty, the underserved and the marginalized.

“The divisions of race have plagued this country since its inception. While there are no simple solutions, all of us have an obligation to be a positive voice in advancing change for all those that are marginalized. We have an obligation to create equality and opportunity for all citizens.

DeWine stated that transparency between the public and police, as well as oversight and accountability, are also essential moving forward.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

