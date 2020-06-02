Commissioners comment on local protest

The Scioto County Commissioners met on Tuesday for their regularly scheduled meeting. From the agenda, Commissioners approved the minutes of May 28 and approved payment to the Scioto County Treasurer for USDA grant regarding the sanitary engineer. According to Commissioners, the payment on the USDA grant totaled $20, 581.37, and those loans are for different sewer lines that are completed.

Commissioners commented on the peaceful protest which took place in Portsmouth on Sunday in response to the death of George Floyd and police brutality.

“I think Portsmouth should be very proud of what occurred here,” said Commissioner Bryan Davis. “ I believe the organizers went out of their way to reach out to the police and others, fire department and others, to let them know what their intentions were,” said Davis.

Davis stated that he was tied up with church obligations, but watched the protest via social media and was impressed with what he saw.

“It was done very professionally, I didn’t see any agitators and I think It was a good thing,” said Davis.

Davis said that he was sad to see other protests across the country play out much differently, and believes that peaceful protest is the proper way to exercise your constitutional right of assembly and protest.

Commissioner Mike Crabtree stated he also believed the protest was handled well, and stated that as a general rule the United States has come a long way since the 50’s and 60’s and is much more receptive of one another now than they were in those days.

“You’re always going to have a few people that will always be against something, but the largest portion of this country is over the discrimination we experienced in the 60’s,” said Crabtree. “I’m happy that we live in the times that we do, because I’ve seen it when it was much worse. I think some of the things we’ve seen across the country only goes to show that we’ve come a long way.”

Crabtree commented that we aren’t where we need to be as a country, but he doesn’t believe we will ever be in a utopia. Commissioner Cathy Coleman stated that it was a horrible thing that happened, but it hurts her heart to see an opportunity like this one twisted by haters to be all about bad police.

“I hope that this is a wake up call, and perhaps even the police chiefs and sheriffs departments can get together with their officers and review their protocol for arrests so that it doesn’t happen again,” said Coleman. Coleman stated that regarding the protest locally, Portsmouth pride is county wide and she was very proud of the peaceful protest which took place. “It spoke volumes to what is happening across the country,” said Coleman.

Commissioner Davis stated that there is no doubt that George Floyd was murdered, and that outrage is understandable and swift justice is being hoped for. “We’re going to have to let this work its way through the Court system, but two wrongs don’t make a right,” said Davis.

Davis said that businesses owners of all races have been effected in the aftermath of Floyd’s death, and stated that the root of everything going on is sin. “I hate it that the protests have been hijacked in a sense by people who don’t care about George Floyd and don’t care about the need for us as a society to grow. They only care about themselves and stealing and anarchy,” said Davis. “I’m very proud of this community because that has not happened here.”

Interim Police Chief Debby Brewer and protest organizer Datoine Robinson uniting in front of the Portsmouth Police Department. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_CA847518-2ADD-4A20-A056-2F7E9A1BDDDF_ne202062162637522.jpeg Interim Police Chief Debby Brewer and protest organizer Datoine Robinson uniting in front of the Portsmouth Police Department.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved