Local business damaged in fire

MINFORD — McManus Catering’s building in Minford, used mainly as a storage hub for business owner Steve McManus, sustained “minimal damage” after a fire was reported and put out by another local business owner and members of the Minford Fire Department.

“The floor on the main level was burnt, we’ve probably got a five-foot hole there where it burnt,” McManus said. “A little bit of the joists were burnt. It was kind of minimal damage. And of course smoke everywhere, smoke debris.”

Ryan Rader, owner of Minford Dairy Bar, was at his business across the street from McManus Catering when another citizen informed him McManus’s building had caught fire.

“I was fortune enough that he (Rader) ran over with a fire extinguisher got in, and he put the fire out,” McManus said. “The fire department got there and doused everything to make sure it was out; they did a really good job.”

As of Monday afternoon, local authorities are still investigating a specific cause which started the fire.

As a place of storage more than anything, McManus said the fire which caused minimal damage to his building won’t have much if any impact on their day-to-day catering operations which specialize in smoked meats and homemade sides.

“It really won’t have an impact on anything,” McManus stated. “We don’t really use the building except for setting my concession trailer up front, and we used it for a little bit of storage on the inside until we start renovating. We’re starting to get our plans going for renovating the building anyways. We’re very fortunate.”

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

